Two men admit to firing at houses in Day

DAY — Two men have admitted to firing gunshots in the direction of two occupied residences in the town of Day.

Day resident Kenneth E. Burdick and Warrensburg resident Kyle D. Bake were arrested in June 2020 for an incident that took place on May 11 of that year.

State police said the men fired shots in the direction of the two residences, which had numerous people sleeping inside. No one was injured.

The men, both 47, were indicted in August 2021 on four felony charges, including first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

They both pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of second-degree criminal mischief. Burdick entered his plea in Saratoga County Court on Sept. 24 and Baker pleaded guilty on Oct. 22.

A third person, 28-year-old Alex Shippee, of Day, was also charged in the shooting case. The status of his case could not be determined.

Authorities have not provided a motive for the shootings. However, it appeared to have stemmed from some type of animosity among different groups of people based upon social media posts.

There was a large fight in Day on May 21. Four people were arrested, including Burdick, who police said almost struck a bystander with his vehicle while trying to get around other vehicles blocking the driveway. The status of that case was not available.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

