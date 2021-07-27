Two men accused of taking property from Northumberland building under construction

NORTHUMBERLAND — Two men have been arrested and charged with taking construction materials and tools from a property in Northumberland.

State police received a report on July 19 of a burglary at a building under construction. The property owner provided video footage, showing the two men entering the building and taking the items. They left the scene in a GMC Savanna van with a business logo, “Two Men & a Brush,” on the side, according to a news release.

Police located the vehicle and its owner, 52-year-old Robert J. Felice Jr., of South Glens Falls. Felice had a glass smoking pipe containing crack cocaine and more than $3,000 worth of the stolen construction materials, police said.

He was charged with a felony count of third-degree grand larceny and misdemeanors of possession of burglar tools and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Felice was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

During the course of the investigation, police identified and located the second man on the video — 48-year-old Queensbury resident Cedar R. Lofland. He was charged with felony counts of third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.