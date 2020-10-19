Two Massachusetts men face drug charges

QUEENSBURY — Police arrested two Massachusetts residents on drug charges following a traffic stop Sunday.

State police stopped Thomas W. Moroney, 34, of Hopkinton, and 36-year-old Michale J. Roinestad, of Northbridge, on the Northway in the town of Queensbury. The trooper observed signs of drug use after interviewing Moroney, police said.

A search of Moroney, Roinestad and the vehicle found one glass crack pipe, cocaine and buprenorphine hydrochloride pills, which are used to treat opioid addiction, police said.

Moroney was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Roinestad was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both are scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m.