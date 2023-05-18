MILTON — Two men from Lake Luzerne were arrested after allegedly damaging a car during an argument, New York State Police said.

On Monday at 5:22 p.m., troopers were called to the area of North Milton Road for the report of a dispute involving a person with a hammer, according to an agency news release.

Troopers said Michael B. Tranka, 56, of Greenfield; Douglas N. Macwhinnie, 36 of Lake Luzerne; and Richard M. Macwhinnie, 32 of Lake Luzerne;came to the location and approached a car occupied by three adults and two children under the age of 12. Tranka and Doughlas Macwhinnie reportedly struck the vehicle causing damage, while all three were yelling and "acting in a manner that alarmed the vehicle’s occupants," the news release said.

Troopers said Douglas Macwhinnie allegedly brandished a hammer during the incident, but did not strike anyone or the vehicle with it.

Tranka also allegedly exposed himself during the dispute, troopers said. He was charged with enangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief, public lewdness and disorderly conduct.

Douglas Macwhinnie faces charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

Troopers charged Richard Macwhinnie with second-degree harassment.

According to the news release, none of the victims exited the vehicle and no one was injured.

All three suspects were arrested at Tranka’s home in Greenfield. The men were issued appearance tickets for the Milton Town Court and released.