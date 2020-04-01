Two hurt in Fort Ann crash

FORT ANN — A father and son were hurt Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Clay Hill Road, police said.

Injured in the 3:13 p.m. accident were driver Joseph Fusco Sr., 56, and passenger Joseph Fusco Jr., 26, both of county Route 17, Fort Ann.

A 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe was rounding a curve in the road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over, Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said in a news release.

Fusco Sr. suffered serious injuries and was taken by medical helicopter to Albany Medical Center, where he remains in serious condition, Murphy stated.

Fusco Jr. was taken to Glens Falls Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has any information is asked to contact Washington County Sheriff's Investigator Greg Danio. Deputy Travis Earl and Deputy Kyle Kolar, as well as Danio, investigated the crash.

Fort Ann EMS and Fort Ann firefighters assisted at the scene.