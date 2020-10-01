Two Great Meadow inmates sentenced for prison contraband

FORT EDWARD — Two inmates at Great Meadow Correctional Facility will spend another 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for possessing contraband.

Melvin Virgil, 51, was arrested for an assault that occurred in March 2019 between him and another inmate. Virgil possessed an edged weapon. Andrew Barrett, 29, was also arrested for possessing an edged weapon.

Both pleaded guilty recently in Washington County Court to attempted promoting prison contraband and were sentenced.

