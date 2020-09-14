Two Great Meadow inmates face contraband charges

Melvin Virgil, 51, was arrested following an investigation into an assault that occurred in March 2019 between Virgil and another inmate. Virgil allegedly possessed an edged weapon, police said.

Andrew Barrett, 27, was also arrested on Friday on a charge of promoting prison contraband. Police did not say what the contraband was. They also did not say if the two arrests are connected, but they had the same incident date in the state police public information website.