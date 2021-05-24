 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Fulton County men charged in burglary at Lake George motel
0 comments

Two Fulton County men charged in burglary at Lake George motel

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Two Fulton County men were arrested on Friday because, police said, they stole property from another person’s motel room in Lake George.

State police responded just before 3 p.m. to a report of a burglary at Casanova’s Cove in Lake George. 

Matthew R. Hayner, 38, of Gloversville and 27-year-old Shane R. Smykla, of Mayfield, are accused of forcing their way into the room, according to police. The victim was not in the room at the time, but returned to find the men there.

Hayner and Smykla were arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court on a charge of felony second-degree burglary.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fire at North Road in Queensbury

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News