Two Fulton County man charged in burglary at Lake George motel

QUEENSBURY — Two Fulton County men were arrested on Friday because, police said, they stole property from another person’s motel room in Lake George.
State police responded just before 3 p.m. to a report of a burglary at Casanova’s Cove in Lake George.
Matthew R. Hayner, 38, of Gloversville and 27-year-old Shane R. Smykla, of Mayfield, are accused of forcing their way into the room, according to police. The victim was not in the room at the time, but returned to find the men there.
Hayner and Smykla were arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court on a charge of felony second-degree burglary.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
