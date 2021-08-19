 Skip to main content
Two Franklin County men sentenced for transporting marijuana
QUEENSBURY — Two Franklin County men were sentenced on Wednesday after admitting to trying to transport about 100 pounds of marijuana.

State police stopped two vehicles Aug. 3 on the Northway in Lake George for a series of traffic infractions.

The trooper approached one vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Bombay resident Martin Via, and could smell the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search found about 100 pounds of the drug, which police said was shrink-wrapped and hidden in multiple duffle bags in the trunk of his car.

The second vehicle, which was driven by 22-year-old Cody Lazore, fled the scene.

Troopers pursued Lazore south on the Northway, until he pulled into a U-turn area near Exit 19 and came to a stop. Lazore is accused of possessing a quantity of concentrated cannabis.

Bombay is a town near the U.S.-Canada border.

An investigation determined the men had been traveling together.

Lazore pleaded guilty to felony second-degree reckless endangerment and was sentenced to 45 days in jail. Via pleaded guilty to criminal possession of marijuana and received 5 years of probation.

