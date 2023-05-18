GLENS FALLS — Police arrested two men on drug charges following a traffic stop on Sunday in Glens Falls.

Joseph E. Millington, 33, of Warrensburg, and David D. Rock, 54, of Fort Ann, were arrested and charged two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and an unspecified public health law violation, New York State Police said in a news release. Millington was also charged with false personation.

Troopers said that around 1:19 a.m., a vehicle on State Route 9 in Glens Falls was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Millington, who was in the passenger seat, lied about his identity and was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. While being taken into custody, troopers found drugs in Millington's possession.

Rock, another passenger in the vehicle, was also found to possess drugs, according to the release.

Both defendants were arrested and transported to the state police station in Queensbury for processing. They were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Glens Falls Town Court on June 15. Rock was released, and Millington was turned over to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office due to the active warrant.