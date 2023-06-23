WHITE CREEK — Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in White Creek on Wednesday.

State police stopped a vehicle on state Route 22 in White Creek at about 1:42 p.m. for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. The driver was identified as Katie Whaley, 34, of Jackson. She did not have a valid driver’s license, according to police.

Richard L. Bump, 35, of Bennington, Vermont, was the passenger in the vehicle. Further investigation discovered felony-weight narcotics and drug packaging materials within the vehicle, according to a news release.

Both were charged with one count each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Whaley and Bump were arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Part Court. Whaley was sent without bail to Washington County Jail. Bump was released on his own recognizance.