Two face drug charges after being found semiconscious in vehicle in Moreau

MOREAU — Two people are facing drug charges after state police found them slumped over inside a vehicle in Moreau.

State police were called on Dec. 6 at about 1:17 a.m. to check on a running vehicle in the area of Fawn Road with two people inside. The operator of the vehicle was identified as 36-year-old Brian J. Ray, of Wilton, and the passenger was 24-year-old Kingsbury resident Atajah J. Prunty.

Both Ray and Prunty were semiconscious with drug paraphernalia in plain view, according to police.

Both were taken into custody and police said they resisted and failed to comply with the trooper’s instruction. The investigation discovered multiple glass smoking devices with drug residue, other drug paraphernalia containing drug residue, and a quantity of methamphetamine, police said.

Ray was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He also faces three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia — all misdemeanors.

Prunty was charged with felony counts of tampering with evidence and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She also faces misdemeanor charges including two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Both were arraigned at the Moreau Town Court. Ray was sent to Saratoga County Jail and Prunty was released on her own recognizance.