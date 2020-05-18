You are the owner of this article.
Two face drug charges after arrest at Queensbury motel
QUEENSBURY — Two people were arrested on drug charges on Friday at a Queensbury motel. 

State Police troopers responded to the Econo Lodge on Route 9 shortly after 9 p.m. to assist parole officers in making contact with 50-year-old Whitehall resident Philip Lyons. Police found him in a room and he allegedly had about 2.8 grams of cocaine, a quantity of baggies containing heroin and drug paraphernalia containing cocaine residue, according to a news release.

Also in the room was 43-year-old Leisha A. Cristaldi, of Glens Falls, who allegedly had paraphernalia containing drug residue.

Lyons was charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was turned over to the Warren County Correctional Facility on a parole warrant.

Cristaldi was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court on July 13 at 9 a.m.

