Two face drug charges after arrest at Queensbury motel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

QUEENSBURY — Two people were arrested on drug charges on Friday at a Queensbury motel.

State Police troopers responded to the Econo Lodge on Route 9 shortly after 9 p.m. to assist parole officers in making contact with 50-year-old Whitehall resident Philip Lyons. Police found him in a room and he allegedly had about 2.8 grams of cocaine, a quantity of baggies containing heroin and drug paraphernalia containing cocaine residue, according to a news release.

Also in the room was 43-year-old Leisha A. Cristaldi, of Glens Falls, who allegedly had paraphernalia containing drug residue.

Lyons was charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was turned over to the Warren County Correctional Facility on a parole warrant.

Cristaldi was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court on July 13 at 9 a.m.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.