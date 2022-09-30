Two face charges after Wilton traffic stop

WILTON — Two people are facing drug and theft charges following a traffic stop.

State police stopped a vehicle on the Northway in Wilton at about 7:41 p.m. on Sept. 22 for a speeding violation. Police determined that the driver, 38-year-old Shari L. Stephens, of Mechanicville, possessed drugs and stolen property.

The passenger, 36-year-old Corinth resident Michael J. Dillard, had drugs in his possession, police said. Dillard also had an active warrant for his arrest related to an investigation of a stolen catalytic converter. Police said that on April 6, Dillard took the converter from a vehicle he did not own that was parked at a business in Wilton.

Stephens was charged with misdemeanors of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Dillard was charged with felony counts of third-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal mischief, as well as misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned at Wilton Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail.