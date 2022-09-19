Two-county investigation leads to drug trafficking arrests

WILTON — Six people were arrested in Wilton on Wednesday in connection with a drug trafficking operation in Saratoga County, police said.

After a lengthy joint investigation by the Saratoga and Warren County sheriff's offices, a search warrant was executed at 85 and 87 Traver Road in Wilton.

Police said quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, suboxone, a chuka stick and packaging materials were found, police said.

Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Team and Narcotics Unit entered the residence where they found and arrested six individuals:

Terry Fauntleroy, 31; Felix Ortega, 55; Tyanne Carpenter, 31; Jerry Falconio, 57; Melissa Sias, 42; and Jonathan Lincoln-Lynch, 42.

Fauntleroy, Ortega, Falconio and Carpenter were all arraigned in Wilton Town Court and were sent to Saratoga County Jail pending further action, police said.

Sias and Lincoln-Lynch are scheduled to appear in Wilton Town Court at a later date.

Warren County Sheriff's Office NEU assisted in the investigation, police said.

Fauntleroy and Ortega were the only defendants to receive charges pertaining to the criminal sale of a controlled substance, while all the defendants were charged with possession of a controlled substance.