FORT EDWARD — Two people were arrested on Thursday after police raided a home and said they found narcotics inside.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested John J. Davis, 46, of Cohoes, and Tyanne M. Carpenter, 31, of Fort Edward, after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Seminary Street in the Village of Fort Edward, the sheriff's office said in a Friday news release.

The office said narcotics were recovered along with evidence of narcotic sales from the home.

Davis was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. He was held to be arraigned in Washington County Court due to previous convictions. Davis was out on bail from drug and weapon charges in Albany County when he was arrested on Thursday.

Carpenter was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and first-degree criminal nuisance, all felony charges. She was held in jail for arraignment in Washington County Court due to previous convictions.

Two other people, whose names were not released, were also arrested at the residence for misdemeanor loitering charges and released with appearance tickets.