State police arrested two people last week in separate driving while intoxicated incidents.

On Jan. 26 at about 8:48 p.m., state police responded to a one-car crash in the area of Fort Edward Road in Moreau. The driver was identified as Gina M. Dean, 35, of Stillwater.

Dean was charged with DWI and other traffic violations. She was taken to the state police Wilton station, where she provided a breath sample with a 0.19% blood alcohol concentration, according to police. Dean was issued tickets and released to a sober party. She is due back in Moreau Town Court on Feb. 15.

On Jan. 28, police stopped a vehicle on state Route 4 in Fort Edward for traffic infractions. The driver, 36-year-old Hudson Falls resident Amanda L. Jameson, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. While in custody, police found controlled substances and she was charged with two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jameson was transported to the Greenwich state police station, where she refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of her blood. She was issued an appearance ticket and released to a sober party. Jameson is due back in Fort Edward Town Court on Feb. 15.