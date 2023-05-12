QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested on multiple felony drug charges late Wednesday night following a traffic stop on Route 9, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

On Wednesday night at 10:45 p.m., police stopped a 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Joseph R. Savani, 59, of Saratoga Springs, for several traffic violations, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Deputies said Savani’s passenger, Angela M. Bullard, 42, of Queensbury, was in possession of approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine, along with a scale and other items indicative of drug sales. According to police, Savani also had narcotics and both were arrested.

Bullard was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was processed for additional felony drug charges from a traffic stop on West Mountain Road in April.

According to police, when Bullard was pulled over in April, she fled from the vehicle, but left behind a large amount of crack cocaine. She was arraigned in Warren County CAP Court early Thursday and released on her own recognizance.

Savani was charged with a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released with an appearance ticket.