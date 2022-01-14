 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two charged with Christmas Eve robbery

HARTFORD — Two people were arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve burglary in Hartford.

Dominick M. Lashway, 25, of Fort Edward, and 26-year-old Cassidy S. Leroux, of Glens Falls, were arrested after police said the pair broke into a residence on Route 196 in the Town of Hartford on Dec. 24. 

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a male victim inside the home was assaulted and the couple allegedly stole money and credit cards.

Lashway and Leroux were both charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, second-degree assualt, fourth-degree grand larceny, and misdemeanor petit larceny.

According to police, Lashway is currently on New York state parole and Leroux is on probation in Warren County, both for unrelated cases.

Lashway and Leroux were held at the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court. Other arrests in this case are likely, according to police.

