LAKE GEORGE — Two men were arrested this week for allegedly breaking into the Lake George Historical Society and stealing a donation jug back in August, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
On Aug. 9, the Lake George Historical Society, located at 290 Canada St., reported a burglary occurred during the early morning hours to police.
Two suspects who were later identified as Bryan J. Detraglia, 33, and Brendon A. Redding, 21, forced their way into the museum and made off with a glass 5 gallon jug containing an unspecified amount of donations, police said.
Police were able to locate Detraglia on Thursday and Redding on Friday who are both homeless.
Both were charged with third degree burglary and were arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail without bail.
Detraglia has previous felony convictions related to the use of counterfeit money in 2008 and was involved in a gang assault on South Street in 2010. He plead guilty to second-degree assault in that case.
The incident was investigated by members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit.
