Two businesses in Warren County did not pass an underage drinking sting set up by law enforcement.

State police checked 22 businesses for compliance with the law that prohibits selling alcoholic beverages to anyone under the age of 21. A trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth enter the establishments.

The businesses that did not pass were the Speedway at 527 Aviation Road in Queensbury and Adirondack Moonshine at 6270 state Route 9 in Chester.

Two people were charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawfully dealing with a child.