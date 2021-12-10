Two brothers indicted in Saratoga Springs assault that killed South Carolina man

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A grand jury has indicted the two Saratoga Springs brothers accused of fatally assaulting a South Carolina man outside a bar last summer.

Police said Jordan M. Garafalo, 38, and his brother, 27-year-old James Garafalo, struck Mark C. French in the back of the head on Aug. 14 at about 11 p.m. outside Clancy’s Tavern in Saratoga Springs.

French, 53, was reportedly trying to break up a fight. French suffered head trauma and was taken to Glens Falls Hospital. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

French had ties to the Saratoga Springs community and is originally from Whitehall. He was a retired corrections officer who had worked at Great Meadow Correctional Facility.

Jordan Garafalo was arraigned on Thursday in Saratoga County Court on felony charges of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault. He was released on a $100,000 posted bond, according to a news release.

James Garafalo was arraigned in Saratoga County Court on Nov. 30 on charges of second-degree assault as well as two counts of misdemeanor third-degree assault.

In addition to allegedly assaulting French, police said James Garafalo injured two other people. He is currently being held in Saratoga County Jail without bail for an unrelated incident out of Saratoga Springs City Court, according to a news release.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.