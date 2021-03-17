Two Brooklyn men faces marijuana possession charges

MOREAU — Two Brooklyn men were arrested on Tuesday in Moreau after police said they were transporting a large amount of marijuana — the second such case in two days.

Akram H. Said, 30, and Nader H. Muthana, 27, were each charged with felony first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, according to the state police public information website. That charge is brought in cases where suspects are accused of possessing 10 pounds of marijuana or more.

The arrest followed a traffic stop at about 3:30 p.m.

State police did not have more information about this case, including how much marijuana the suspects are accused of possessing, because they said it was an open investigation.

On Monday, state police arrested Adam L Saumier, 33, of Norfolk in St. Lawrence County and an unnamed 18-year-old Massena man following a traffic stop on the Northway.

Police said they were transporting about 200 pounds of marijuana.

