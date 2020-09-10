Two arrested on felony drug charges after police stop on Northway

QUEENSBURY — Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday after their vehicle was stopped on the Northway in Queensbury, state police said.

Police arrested Rafael J. Grullon, 38, of Guilderland, and Kimberly R. Schrom, 35, of Schenectady.

A trooper patrolling the Northway in Queensbury stopped the vehicle driven by Grullon after observing numerous vehicle and traffic violations, police said.

The trooper observed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the trooper located a quantity of crack cocaine, MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and a digital scale, police said.

Grullon and Schrom were charged with the felonies of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance/hallucinogenic substance weighing 5 grams or more and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Misdemeanor charges include seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Both were arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on their own recognizance. They are due back in Queensbury Town Court on Sept. 28.