Two arrested on drug charges following Fort Ann traffic stop

FORT ANN — Two people have been arrested on weapons and drug charges, following a traffic stop in Fort Ann on Friday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 7:30 a.m., concerning a vehicle that was driving erratically in the town. Deputies found the vehicle on Route 149 and pulled it over.

A search of the vehicle found heroin, cocaine and a handgun that, it was later determined, had been stolen from Vermont, according to a news release.

As a result of the investigation, 27-year-old Christopher M. Rivers of Queens was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, as well as traffic infractions.

A passenger in the vehicle, 34-year-old Kaitlin N. Nelson of Richmond, Vermont, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.