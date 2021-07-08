Two arrested on drug charges following Fort Ann traffic stop

FORT ANN — Two people have been arrested on weapons and drug charges, following a traffic stop in Fort Ann on Friday.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 7:30 a.m., concerning a vehicle that was driving erratically in the town. Deputies found the vehicle on Route 149 and pulled it over.
A search of the vehicle found heroin, cocaine and a handgun that, it was later determined, had been stolen from Vermont, according to a news release.
As a result of the investigation, 27-year-old Christopher M. Rivers of Queens was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, as well as traffic infractions.
A passenger in the vehicle, 34-year-old Kaitlin N. Nelson of Richmond, Vermont, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
In addition, police said Nelson provided a false signature and name during the investigation. That brought additional charges of criminal impersonation and second-degree forgery.
Rivers has since posted bail of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond. He is due in Fort Ann Town Court at a later date.
Nelson was being held in lieu of bail, police said.
