QUEENSBURY — Two people were arrested Monday on drug charges after police responded to a suspicious odor complaint.

State police troopers were called to an unidentified motel in Queensbury at about 1:24 p.m. for the report of a burning smell emanating from one of the rooms. Police contacted the two people inside the room — later identified as 32-year-old Schenectady resident Stephan Smith and 27-year-old Northumberland resident Allysha S. Wood.

Smith initially provided false identifying information and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, police said. Troopers also observed controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in plain sight and arrested Smith and Wood. Police also found additional narcotics during a search of Smith.

Smith is facing felony charges including three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Smith was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Smith was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail.

Wood was charged with five counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a Public Health Law violation. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on March 13.