MOREAU — Two people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges after a traffic stop in Moreau.

At about 1:48 a.m., state police observed a vehicle pulled over on the side of Route 9.

When talking to the driver, 52-year-old Scotia resident Ricky G. Rickson, troopers observed a glass smoking device and a white, chalky substance inside the vehicle. In addition, police found cocaine, Xanax pills and multiple measuring scales.

Rickson and his passenger, 25-year-old Greenfield resident Alexandria D. Lorman, were both arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Rickson also faces two felony counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and Lorman faces one count of that same charge.

Rickson was sent to Saratoga County Jail and Lorman was released on an appearance ticket.

Both are due back in the town of Moreau Court on Feb. 22.