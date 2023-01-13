Two arrested in connection with May burglary in Day

WILTON — A man and woman were arrested on Thursday in connection with a May 2022 burglary in the town of Day.

Jenny L. Carlton, 41, of Hudson Falls, and Donald R. Lee, 51, of Hadley, were both charged with felony second-degree burglary.

On May 29, 2022 at 1:18 p.m., police responded to a home in the town of Day for the reports of a burglary that had occurred previously.

Police said Carlton and Lee entered the house while the owner was not there and without permission. The owner said some property was damaged and multiple items were missing from the home, according to a news release.

Carlton was produced from the New York State Department of Corrections Facility at Bedford Hills, where she is being held on an unrelated matter.

Lee was produced from the Saratoga County Jail where he is being held on an unrelated matter.

Both were processed at the Wilton state police station and were arraigned at Day Town Court before they were returned to custody.