SOUTH GLENS FALLS — State police arrested two men after a traffic stop on Thursday evening for allegedly possessing drugs.

At around 9:08 p.m.m, troopers stopped a vehicle on Hudson Drive in South Glens Falls for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. The driver was identified as Timothy Heym, 53, of Hudson Falls, and the investigation determined he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Atajah J. Prunty, 24, of Kingsbury, was a passenger in the vehicle and was observed with an open alcoholic beverage, police said.

Further investigation discovered Prunty possessed cocaine, other controlled substances, and a glass smoking device containing drug residue.

Prunty was arrested on a felony count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and four misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and Heym was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as the other traffic violations.

Both were both issued appearance tickets and are due back in Moreau Town Court on Feb. 22.