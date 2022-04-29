Two arrested after Queensbury assault, burglary

QUEENSBURY — Two men were arrested following a burglary and assault in the town of Queensbury on April 22.

Police said that David A. Breault, 42, of Glens Falls, was charged with felony charges of of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence, along with a misdemeanor charge of second-degree menacing.

Norman G. Perry, 64, of Corinth Road in Queensbury, is facing a felony charge of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

State police responded the the area of Carey Road at roughly 1:07 p.m. on April 22 following a report of a man being chased by another man with a weapon.

Police said that following an investigation it was determined that Breault had forced his way into a residence on Corinth Road and hit Perry, the homeowner, in the head with a pistol, resulting in an injury.

Breault ran from the home and was pursued by Perry, who was wielding a crowbar and a large knife, according to police.

Police said that upon arrival, Breault was taken into custody. He is accused of discarding the pistol used during the burglary, which was later found by investigators.

Breault and Perry were known to each other prior to the incident, according to police.

The charges against Breault have been lodged with Queensbury Town Court, and he will be arraigned on Monday from Warren County Jail, where he is currently being held for an unrelated second-degree burglary charge.

Police said that while executing the search warrant at the residence where the burglary took place, state police found a muzzle loader and a baggie containing 0.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Perry was taken into custody for possessing those items, and he was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is due back on court on Monday.

Perry was arrested again on Friday for numerous narcotics-related charges.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit conducted a lengthy investigation where Perry, who is also known as “Cowboy,” according to a news release, sold crack cocaine to police on multiple occasions.

Police said the Glens Falls Police Department provided assistance to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office with a search warrant of Perry’s residence.

Police said that more than 49 grams of crack cocaine were found at the residence.

Perry was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and a count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for possessing more than an ounce of cocaine, all felonies.

Perry was arraigned and taken to Warren County Jail with bail set at $5,000 cash.

He has other felonies pending in Warren County that occurred within a four-month span, according to a news release.

On Oct. 14, he was arrested by the Glens Falls Police Department following a traffic stop where he was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for possession of a half ounce or more of cocaine.

On Dec. 2, Perry was again arrested following a traffic stop, this time by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Perry was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for possessing an eighth of an ounce or more of conanine.

On Jan. 13, Perry was stopped by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office again and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police said that the weapon was a collapsible baton.

After each of those three arrests Perry was released upon his own recognizance with no bail set.