Two arrested after police seize about 400 pounds of cannabis during Northway stop

Two arrested after police seize about 400 pounds of cannabis during Northway stop

Seen here is this combination of two photos are the cannabis seized by state police during an arrest of two people on the Northway in Wilton on Nov. 10. At left is the contents of one of the boxes and at right is the number of boxes of cannabis. 

 Provided photos

WILTON — Two people have been arrested for allegedly transporting 400 pounds of cannabis.

On Nov. 10 at about 12:10 p.m., state police stopped a vehicle on the Northway in Wilton being driven by Hongqiang Shi, 28, of Flushing. Tongdeng Lu, 63, of Brooklyn, was a passenger in the vehicle.

An investigation led to the discovery of the cannabis in the vehicle, police said. 

Both were charged with felony first-degree criminal possession of cannabis. They were arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on their own recognizance.

