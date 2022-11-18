Two arrested after police seize about 400 pounds of cannabis during Northway stop

WILTON — Two people have been arrested for allegedly transporting 400 pounds of cannabis.

On Nov. 10 at about 12:10 p.m., state police stopped a vehicle on the Northway in Wilton being driven by Hongqiang Shi, 28, of Flushing. Tongdeng Lu, 63, of Brooklyn, was a passenger in the vehicle.

An investigation led to the discovery of the cannabis in the vehicle, police said.

Both were charged with felony first-degree criminal possession of cannabis. They were arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on their own recognizance.