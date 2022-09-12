Two arrested after found in possession of drugs

KINGSBURY — Two people were arrested on Sept. 6 in Kingsbury during a traffic stop after police say they found them in possession of illegal narcotics.

Jesse J. Tracey, 38, of Whitehall, and Shaniah A. Sanders, 26, of Queensbury, were both found in possession of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as packaging material and scales, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Both were charged with felonies, including multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with an intent to sell, as well as criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a paraphernalia.

Tracey also faces additional vehicle and traffic law violations.

Both were arraigned in Washington County and released on their own recognizance. They are scheduled for court in Kingsbury at a later date.