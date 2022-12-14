Two arrested after drug bust at Northumberland home

NORTHUMBERLAND — Two people have been arrested and nearly 10 ounces of cocaine seized following a drug bust at a residence in Northumberland.

Isaiah J. Whitehurst, 40, and 43-year-old Danielle M. Reynolds were arrested after members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at 8 Second St. The arrests followed a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking, drug use and continuous complaints of drug activity occurring at the home, according to a news release.

A large quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, scales, packaging material, multiple cell phones, pills and over $4,000 in cash were seized at the residence, police said.

Whitehurst, who is currently on parole for an attempted murder conviction, was arrested on Dec. 1. Reynolds turned herself in on Tuesday.

Whitehurst and Reynolds, who also have a Brooklyn address, have both been charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. They were also charged with misdemeanor second-degree criminal using drug paraphernalia.

Whitehurst was arraigned in Malta Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail. Reynolds was arraigned in Northumberland Town Court and also sent to Saratoga County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said it hopes the arrests offer “a relief to the surrounding area who have been plagued by the illegal activities occurring at the incident location.”