Twenty out of 21 Warren County businesses comply with underage drinking sting
Twenty out of 21 Warren County businesses comply with underage drinking sting

LAKE GEORGE — Twenty out of 21 Warren County businesses checked by state police did not sell alcohol to an underage person during a sting on Friday.

State police sent an underage volunteer into businesses in Lake George, Warrensburg, Bolton and Chester to try to purchase alcohol. The volunteer was under the observation of plainclothes investigators and troopers.

One business that was not in compliance was the Citgo at 3586 state Route 9 in Lake George.

An employee, 19-year-old Adam J. Monroe, of Lake George, was charged with misdemeanor unlawfully dealing with a child.

