Twenty dollar bill nabs Whitehall man in burglaries

WHITEHALL – Whitehall Police were able to catch a suspect in a series of burglaries with the help of a souvenir bill stolen from the Railyard Restaurant that was used at Putorti’s Market.

Jesse Tyrell, 33, of Whitehall, is accused of using a crowbar to break into the front door of the Railyard Restaurant on Broadway at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows him emptying out the change drawer of the cash register, lifting a 50-pound safe and also taking a $20 bill that was taped to the wall, according to WNYT News Channel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner.

The bill was the first money earned when the business, which owned by Mike Putorti, opened two years ago.

Putorti said Tyrell then used the bill to purchase cigarettes, lottery tickets and iced tea at the market, which is owned by his brother Fra Putorti, on Wednesday.

A little later after 9 a.m. that same day, Railyard employee Aiden Irizarry cashed his paycheck at the market and received the $20 bill in question, NewsChannel 13 reported.

Fra Putorti was able to identify Tyrell on their security system.