Tupper Lake woman charged with murder

Alexa J. Gallagher

TUPPER LAKE — A Tupper Lake woman has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 51-year-old woman.

Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tupper Lake resident Melissa A. Guisewhite.

State police and the Tupper Lake Police Department responded to a residence on Lakeview Avenue in the village at about 1 p.m. on Thursday. Officers found a victim, later identified as Guisewhite, who was deceased.

Police said a possible suspect was taken into custody at that time and there was no threat to public safety.

Gallagher’s relationship to Guisewhite was not disclosed. 

Gallagher was arraigned in the Tupper Lake Town Court and sent to Franklin County Jail without bail.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Troop B Communications at 518-873-2750.

