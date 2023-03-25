QUEENSBURY — A Tupper Lake man has admitted to possessing cocaine.

Noah J. Tyo, 36, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to a felony count of third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Tyo was arrested on May 17 after a traffic stop in Queensbury.

State police stopped a vehicle traveling north on the Northway just after 9 a.m. for a series of traffic infractions. During the stop, troopers located over 4 ounces of suspected cocaine in the vehicle, police said.

Tyo was a passenger in the vehicle.

He will be sentenced at a later date.