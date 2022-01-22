 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy woman gets 3 years in prison for possessing crack during Moreau traffic stop

BALLSTON SPA — A Troy woman was sentenced on Friday to 3 years in prison after police found crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Moreau last April.

Brittaney L. Tatsey, 28, was pulled over on the Northway at about 11:15 p.m. on April 2 for at traffic infraction.

After speaking with Tatsey, the trooper had cause to request a search of the vehicle and Tatsey granted consent, police reported.

The search found numerous plastic baggies, containing a total of about 196 grams of crack cocaine, police said. Tatsey also had items consistent with the packaging and sale of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Tatsey had pleaded guilty on Aug. 26 to felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was also sentenced to 1 to 2 years of post-release supervision.

