FORT ANN — A Troy woman was sentenced recently to 2 years in prison for bringing drugs into Washington Correctional Facility.

Andi Lynn Cavanaugh was arrested after an investigation that she entered the medium security prison in Fort Ann to visit inmate. She had concealed drugs on her person.

Police did not identify the type of drugs.

Cavanaugh was charged with felony counts of first-degree and second-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to the criminal possession count in satisfaction of the charges.

Cavanaugh also must serve one year of post-release supervision.