Troy woman faces multiple charges for allegedly violating order of protection
Troy woman faces multiple charges for allegedly violating order of protection

JACKSON — A Troy woman is facing multiple criminal charges after violating an order of protection, State Police said.

Heather D. Wilcox, 31, was arrested on July 26, following a traffic stop on Route 313 in Jackson. Wilcox was a passenger in the vehicle, but police determined she was in violation of an order of protection.

The order Wilcox was violating pertained to another passenger in the vehicle, police said. 

When police tried to take Wilcox into custody, she became combative, striking the door of a state police vehicle and causing damage. 

She was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, as well as multiple misdemeanors, including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal contempt.

Wilcox was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Jackson Town Court on Aug. 13. 

