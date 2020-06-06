Troy woman accused of stealing over $900 from Walmart

QUEENSBURY — State Police arrested a Troy woman on Thursday for allegedly taking over $900 worth of merchandise from a local Walmart without paying for it.
Tara A. Papineau, 39, had previously been issued a no-trespassing order by the retailer prohibiting her from entering the store. Police did not say at which Queensbury Walmart the alleged theft took place.
Papineau was charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny. She was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and released to Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant. She is due back in Queensbury Town Court on 8/3 at 9:00 am
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.