Troy woman accused of stealing over $900 from Walmart
Troy woman accused of stealing over $900 from Walmart

QUEENSBURY — State Police arrested a Troy woman on Thursday for allegedly taking over $900 worth of merchandise from a local Walmart without paying for it.

Tara A. Papineau, 39, had previously been issued a no-trespassing order by the retailer prohibiting her from entering the store. Police did not say at which Queensbury Walmart the alleged theft took place.

Papineau was charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny. She was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and released to Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant. She is due back in Queensbury Town Court on 8/3 at 9:00 am

