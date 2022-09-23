 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy woman accused of bringing contraband into Washington Correctional Facility

FORT ANN — A Troy woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly bringing drugs into Washington Correctional Facility.

At about 11:48 a.m., state police responded to the medium security prison in Fort Ann for a suspect in custody. An investigation determined that Andi-Lynn M. Cavanaugh, 32, entered the medium-security state prison to visit an inmate. She had concealed drugs on her person.

Police did not identify the type of drugs.

Cavanaugh was charged with felony counts of first-degree and second-degree promoting prison contraband a misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

