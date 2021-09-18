Troy man sentenced to probation in Wilton thefts

BALLSTON SPA — A Troy man was sentenced to 5 years of probation for a series of thefts committed at Wilton businesses in 2020.

Kristopher M. Flores, 36, stole merchandise totaling just over $1,000 on Sept. 10. He is also accused of stealing $559 from a business on Sept. 26. He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

Flores has also been charged with misdemeanors of petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly stealing merchandise totaling $853 and removing wire wraps in the store to steal the merchandise.

Police did not identify the businesses.

Flores pleaded guilty on Aug. 2 in Saratoga County Court to one count of grand larceny and was sentenced on Thursday.

