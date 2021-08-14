Troy man receives 5 years in prison for possessing drugs

QUEENSBURY — A Troy man was sentenced in Warren County Court on Wednesday to 5 years in prison for possessing drugs.

Tyshawn Princeton, 45, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over in Queensbury in February 2020.

A search of the vehicle found numerous pills and bags containing white and brown powdery substances, police said.

The substances were sent to a laboratory for analysis. The pills were MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, and the powdery substance was cocaine.

Princeton pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Princeton was ordered to attend the “shock” program in prison for substance abuse rehabilitation. He is also to serve 3 years of post-release supervision.

Princeton has a lengthy criminal record. He was sentenced in 2011 to state prison after being convicted of two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released in 2019.

