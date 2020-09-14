Troy man charged with felony DWI

WILTON — A Troy man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

State police stopped 36-year-old Jonathan R. O’Connor on the Northway in Wilton at about 5:40 p.m. The trooper smelled the odor of alcohol after speaking with O’Connor, according to police.

O’Connor failed field sobriety tests and was arrested, police said. He was taken to the state police station in Wilton and he refused to provide a breath sample.

He was charged with felony counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and DWI-previous conviction within 10 years.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Wilton Town Court on Oct. 20 at 11 a.m.