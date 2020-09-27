 Skip to main content
Troy man charged with felony DWI
Troy man charged with felony DWI

WILTON — A Troy man was arrested Saturday on felony driving while intoxicated charges.

Tomasz Lubas, 38, was stopped on the Northway in Wilton at 7:12 p.m., according to the state police public information website.

Lubas was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08% and DWI-previous conviction within 10 years.

He was released and is due back in court at a later date.

