 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy man arrested on drug charges months after traffic stop
0 comments

Troy man arrested on drug charges months after traffic stop

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Troy man was arrested on Sept. 22, about seven months after drugs were seized from him.

State police said they conducted a traffic stop in Queensbury in February and observed signs of drug use inside the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle and its passenger, 44-year-old Tyshawn Princeton, found numerous pills and bags containing white and brown powdery substances, police said.

The substances were sent to a laboratory for analysis. The pills were MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, and the powdery substance was cocaine.

Princeton was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was transported to the Warren County Jail on a parole violation.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News