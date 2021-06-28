Troy man admits to drug possession

QUEENSBURY — A Troy man has admitted to possessing drugs during a traffic stop in February 2020.

Tyshawn Princeton, 45, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Princeton was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over in Queensbury in February 2020. A search of the vehicle found numerous pills and bags containing white and brown powdery substances, police said.

The substances were sent to a laboratory for analysis. The pills were MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, and the powdery substance was cocaine.

Princeton was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He pleaded guilty to the attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in satisfaction of the charges.

Princeton will be sentenced at a later date.

