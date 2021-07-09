Troy man accused of taking nearly $1,000 in merchandise from Route 9 Walmart

QUEENSBURY — A Troy man has been arrested after police said he took multiple items from the Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury.
State police said Michael Esposito, 48, had come into the store on May 9, May 16 and May 31 and had taken about $985 in merchandise without paying.
Esposito was charged with three counts of felony third-degree burglary.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today