Troy man accused of taking nearly $1,000 in merchandise from Route 9 Walmart
QUEENSBURY — A Troy man has been arrested after police said he took multiple items from the Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury.

State police said Michael Esposito, 48, had come into the store on May 9, May 16 and May 31 and had taken about $985 in merchandise without paying.

Esposito was charged with three counts of felony third-degree burglary.

